The St. Joseph community produced an exciting vision for the future by imagining life here in 2040. Whether that vision becomes reality could depend on a generational choice Buchanan County is about to make.

The county commissioners are considering ordinances to open the door to industrial wind power plants. They must think ringing the city with 60-story turbines would contribute to the 2040 vision. The vision says, “We will create a place where people choose to be and want to stay.” It’s hard to imagine people choosing to build homes, schools and businesses under the turbines.

Buchanan County is a partner in the 2040 plan. More than 1,000 residents poured time and energy into identifying the community’s needs and hopes. They came up with an action-oriented plan built around ambitious but achievable goals. But the county could kill this plan right at the starting gate.

Wind power is a rapidly evolving technology. Commercial wind power plants have grown into chains of turbines hundreds of feet tall, and growing taller, each requiring tons of steel, concrete and nonrecyclable plastic. Buchanan County is on the verge of committing to this already-aging technology as new technologies that are less invasive and more environmentally friendly are beginning to emerge.

We are contemplating a double mistake: embracing inefficient technologies that are nearly obsolete and allowing commercial wind power plants of any type in a densely populated county. Is this the legacy we want to leave our children?

Friends of Buchanan County urges our neighbors and elected officials to make the most of this generational choice. Open the doors to a new vision that is not fenced in by chains of hulking turbines. Don’t commit us to a future trapped in the past.

Imagine 2040 sees St. Joseph growing beyond 100,000 residents in a city so attractive that visitors from Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City will flock here to enjoy our historic neighborhoods and shopping districts. It’s hard to imagine residents and visitors finding satisfaction behind rows of industrial wind power plants. Imagine 2040 is a blueprint for a better way, and a call to action: “Prosperity does not just happen, it takes collaboration and leadership.”

Now is the time for leadership. The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission is considering the third draft of proposed wind energy ordinances. The Buchanan County Commissioners will have the final say.

The generational choice they make will allow our community to embrace a future of growth and prosperity, or condemn us to decades of regret surrounded by relics of a once-trendy technology not suited to our vision, population and way of life.

We imagine something better. Our children deserve something better. Ask the commissioners to protect our county.