Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, Congress was in the middle of conducting important reforms regarding the National Flood Insurance Program. While our nation adjusts to dealing with COVID-19, I ask that Congress continue to focus on reforms for the NFIP, which covers millions of Americans.

Flooding is the most common natural disaster in the United States. As anyone in Missouri can tell you, last year’s flooding left no corner of the state untouched. Likewise, National Flood Insurance is one of the most important federal programs sponsored by our government.

This important program is in danger of running out of funds. The National Flood Insurance Program, which borrows from federal taxpayers when flood claims exceed revenues, is currently about $20.5 billion in debt to the U.S. Treasury. This is not for lack of people and communities paying into the program, but because the number of flood claims is increasing faster than the NFIP can replenish lost funds.

That is why a group of representatives, including Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner, introduced HR5776 to reform the NFIP and the way it covers certain properties that are prone to repeat flooding. As it stands, FEMA is required to continue to pay claims on repeatedly flooded buildings. While private insurers generally have latitude to raise rates or refuse coverage on problem properties, FEMA may not refuse to cover a repeatedly flooded building and, for the most part, may not adjust rates to align with the number losses or total value of claims.

In continuing to fund these repeat loss properties, you get cases where a single Gulf Coast residential property valued at under $70,000 flooded 34 times in a 32-year period, receiving insurance payments totaling $663,000. Or where a single New Jersey condominium filed 30 flood claims in a 36-year period, recouping more than $5.3 million in claims payments over that time. Such wonky payments are the main contributing factor, according to FEMA, why the program continues to lose money.

From this, it is self-evident that smart reforms are needed to protect national flood insurance for the 22,000 towns, cities and communities that depend upon coverage, including ours here in Norborne, Missouri. That is why I urge that Congressman Graves join Congresswoman Wagner and lend his support to HR5776. Together, we will be able to pass much-needed reform and to help cover millions of Americans nationwide.