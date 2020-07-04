The Greatest Generation (1901-1924) spent their lifetimes giving to our nation and building the places and services we enjoy today. They were philanthropic and charitable, concerned about others and the greater good. In this unprecedented time in our history, we are reminded of their sacrifices to create a better home for us all.

The giving of individual resources has been reinforced by a portion of the CARES Act signed into law on March 27 by President Donald Trump. It includes tax provisions that will reward persons who donate to charities.

— A new “above-the-line” deduction of up to $300 is allowed for cash donations to a public charity in 2020. Donations to donor-advised funds and certain organizations that support charities are not deductible. You cannot claim this deduction if you itemize deductions on your 2020 tax return; that is, you must claim the standard deduction.

— For taxpayers who will itemize on their 2020 return, the 60% of adjusted gross income limit that normally applies to cash contributions is waived. That simply means you can deduct 100% of your adjusted gross income in charitable cash contributions this year. As with the new above-the-line deduction, donations to donor advised funds and supporting organizations are excluded.

— For corporations, up to 25% of taxable income can be deducted for charitable contributions from the previous 10% allowance. And as with this new above-the-line deductions, donations to donor-advised funds and supporting organizations do not count.

Additionally, as the crisis unfolded, more than 350 U.S community foundations in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, created relief funds to support those affected by COVID-19. These funds have been directing critical relief to local nonprofits partnering with local governments and health organizations.

To date, these efforts mobilized approximately $724 million to help those in need. These initiatives have continued and will adapt to fund relief in this evolving crisis. The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri Inc. serving the 18 counties of the region has such a fund in keeping with the national trend.

The pandemic has presented many new giving options and highlighted existing ones. We have an opportunity, like the one after World War II, to reshape our country and build a better nation. Here in Northwest Missouri, please consider the greater good and your part in giving toward it.