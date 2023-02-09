Destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic earthquake huddled around campfires and clamored for food and water in the bitter cold, three days after the temblor and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
USGS data from the Encyclopedia Brittanica shows the reach of the destruction from the New Madrid earthquakes of 1811.
This map shows areas damaged by the Dec. 16, 1811, magnitude 7.2 earthquake. That earthquake was the first of three major temblors along the New Madrid fault in 1811 and 1812.
“Thankfully we’ll never be impacted by a big earthquake,” I overheard a colleague say following the devastating series of powerful tremors that rattled southern Turkey and Syria earlier this week.
“What do you mean?” I asked intently.
“We don’t live anywhere near San Andreas,” they quickly replied.
Outside of the Interstate 70 series, there seems to be somewhat of a disconnect between St. Joseph/Kansas City and the eastern side of Missouri regarding the active and historically tumultuous “fault” that triggered what many believe was — and still is — the strongest earthquake to hit the contiguous U.S. in recorded history.
The year was 1811. Cities up and down the Mighty Mississippi were bustling with boat traffic and commerce that transformed riverfronts into markets that paved the way to civic institutions and iconic early settlements like St. Louis and Memphis.
Lurking between those majestic cities, and unbeknownst to those living in and around New Madrid, Missouri, a major buildup of seismic activity had finally reached its tipping point in 1811 and into 1812. The following is a portion of a summary of the event from the U.S. Geological Survey:
The New Madrid seismic zone generated a sequence of earthquakes that lasted for several months and included three very large earthquakes estimated to be between magnitude 7 and 8. The three largest 1811-1812 earthquakes destroyed several settlements along the Mississippi River ... were felt as far away as Hartford, Connecticut; Charleston, South Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana. In the New Madrid region, the earthquakes dramatically affected the landscape. One such uplift ... temporarily forced the Mississippi River to flow backward. In addition, the earthquakes liquefied subsurface sediment over a large area and at great distances resulting in ground fissuring and violent venting of water and sediment.
This is what keeps me up at night. Even being 350 miles away from the heart of the seismic zone, I know the impacts will be felt well beyond “ground zero.” And given the number of brick buildings in this state, my worry doubles. But maybe it’s because I played an active role in emergency preparedness and planning while at Saint Louis University, which is home to the regional earthquake center. Or it could have been a stint serving as a student representative on Gov. Jay Nixon’s Homeland Security Advisory Committee. (I’ve always been a huge deal)
I only bring this up because while we always looked at an “all hazards approach,” each one of us knew what the real threat was. The threat that could fundamentally change our way of life. Think of all the goods and services that are transported by barge to ports that could be damaged or destroyed. The water supply could be tampered with.
Take this as a reminder to prepare before things head south. After all, failing to plan is planning to fail. We are close enough to the New Madrid Seismic Zone to at least have a plan.
