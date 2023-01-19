I don’t like starting anything with a quote, but here we go ... Anne Bradstreet paints the picture of our current weather setup nicely.
“If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant; if we did not sometimes taste of adversity, prosperity would not be so welcome,” she once said.
Forecasting winter weather in this part of the country is anything but easy, and adversity is just another part of the process. As a forecaster, you fail. We don’t like to admit it, but we fail. That said, we do much better than the rest of the population when comparing weather forecasts. When was the last time you got a 100% on all of your tests?
Either way, the game of winter weather always boils (no pun intended) down to our ever-fluctuating temperatures. A slight shift by a degree or two can turn a chilly rain, like what we saw most of Wednesday, into a frozen nightmare with a glaze of ice that immobilizes anyone brave enough to venture out into the slippery setting.
Because temperature is the key variable when it comes to wintry precipitation, it’s important to know all of the numbers in play. Sure, there is the surface temperature — what we feel near the ground layer of the atmosphere — but there are also a variety of temperatures that are even more important, especially what’s happening aloft.
In the weather business, we often look at the atmosphere in terms of layers, with the bottom-most being what we are observing at the surface. Then layer by layer on up, we aim to get a solid understanding of the conditions that go into the development of precipitation. In the winter months, knowing the air AND dew-point temperatures thousands of feet above the surface helps determine what kind of precipitation will fall.
Data from surface observations and weather balloons prove vital as the information is fed into computer models that project what outcomes a given storm system may have. The weather data also helps to paint a clearer image as to what type of precipitation will end up falling.
Using a Skew-T graph of the atmospheric profile, a forecaster can gain tremendous insight into the temperature and moisture content at different heights of the atmosphere. This data helps forecasters spot key features of wintry precipitation. For example, a “warm nose” can be identified as a pocket of warmer air aloft wedges in between two colder pockets. This warm nose can bring a variety of precipitation, including sleet, freezing rain and a mixture of snow and rain.
This game of winter forecasting is multifaceted and is truly one of temperatures. Surface observations aren’t the only conditions that matter either. Remember, we’re always looking up!
Coming back to that quote at the beginning, as a forecaster, it is complex winter systems that are tricky and often super messy. But only if you’ve been in the deepest valley can you ever know how magnificent it is to be on the highest mountain. OK, that was another quote from a controversial president, but again ... we need harsh winter days with forecasts filled with complexities that make those sunny, top 10 days even better. It’s almost as if we have to earn spring in this part of the weather world.
