This week was a perfect example of why the dew point is key for determining how much humidity is in the air and how much that humidity is affecting our “feels like” temperature.
The dew point is a temperature in and of itself. As a property, it’s the temperature that a parcel of air (and its corresponding temperature) must cool to for condensation to occur. This moment of condensation brings together both the air temperature and the dew point to a point of saturation, and it also brings us to 100% relative humidity.
While relative humidity often is discussed regarding the question of “how humid is it?” its varying rate and misleading motive proves to be somewhat fruitless when that question is asked in the Great Plains during the spring and summer months. Give me the dew point.
As a general rule of thumb, when dew point temperatures are in the 60s, you can start to feel the humidity, the gaseous, invisible water vapor in the air. When dew points approach 70 degrees, the moisture in the air starts to become very uncomfortable. It doesn’t matter what the actual air temperature is, dew points in the 60s and 70s mean it’s sticky. What’s more, the higher you get in the 70s, the more dangerous that humidity becomes. But relative humidity only gives you a portion of that story.
For example, this past week I took several observations from our weather station in Downtown St. Joseph. Monday at 4 p.m., the air temperature was 92 degrees, the relative humidity was 53% and the dew point was 73. This made the heat index closer to 100 degrees. The next morning, the relative humidity was 100% because the air temperature and dew point were both 74 degrees. Did 100% relative humidity feel different than the 53% from the previous afternoon?
Don’t let me be misunderstood, there is a purpose for relative humidity, even here. The first thing that pops into my mind when I want to know how DRY the air is for fire weather is “what’s the RH?” After all, the larger the difference is between the air temperature and the dew point, the drier the atmosphere is at that particular level.
