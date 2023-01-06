A shallow Missouri River exposes its banks and sandbars as lower-than-usual river levels continue to cause issues. Recent ice jams upstream and downstream have contributed to problems, including threating access to drinking water in areas up and down the river.
Ice floes float down the Missouri River in December in Atchison, Kansas.
Ice floes float down the Missouri River in December in Atchison, Kansas.
FILE--- Ice floats along the Missouri River last winter.
A wide, but low Missouri River has proven difficult for navigating as well as basic water consumption.
Water levels have been close to zero for a lot of the last month. Ice jams upstream seem to be breaking up as the river is slowly rising and the flow is increasing.
When steady streams of ice chunks began floating down the Missouri River last month, there were already issues unfolding: not being able to tap into the river’s flow to produce drinking water as well as slow-moving currents being further held up by a scattered sheet of partially frozen riverbed disrupted by large, powerful and iceberg-like white-capped fragments of broken-off ice.
“I think part of it is we’ve been in a drought, so the rivers were already a little bit lower,” hydrologist Scott Watson told me over the phone from the National Weather Service in Kansas City. “But then there have been ice jams ... ice jamming in the river is going to keep levels low.”
After spending much of December in the ice box, it was only fitting that our old friend the Missouri started to ice up along and in between its wide banks upstream from the lower river basin. The ice then starts to break away or “chunk up,” with mini icebergs floating down the river in the central and lower basins.
While ice floating down from consistently colder areas isn’t rare, the amount of ice coupled with already desolate river levels has created a whole bunch of issues downstream.
“The ice jam making its way from Nebraska is causing the river to back up,” read in part a report from Atchison, Kansas, where voluntary water conservation efforts were underway last month. “The culmination of the ice jam moving this direction over the next few days, extremely cold temperatures, extremely low river level and the reliance on the auxiliary intake pump at the river creates a fragile situation.”
The good news is those intakes into the pumps in Atchison are seeing relief as the amount of ice has drastically been reduced in the Missouri near St. Joseph ... for now.
A late-December and early-January thaw have brought a slow melt to the mini icebergs. A recent trek down to the riverfront in St. Joseph definitely showed a lower river — the stage was below two feet. That is obviously not water most vessels can operate in. But, it was very obvious that the prior ice chunking to our north and here has been alleviated for now.
Thanks to the more seasonable weather, those ice chunks might take a while before they return, but they’ll be back. The hope is there will be enough water flowing beneath the ice formations to prevent major problems for life and commerce downstream.
And while spring flooding this year seems like a stretch given the drought and state of the river and tributaries, Watson said to never rule out anything in this part of the country.
”It can take a couple bigger rain events and not much happens,” he said. “But if you get a series of (rain events) coming over the same areas then you could still certainly get flooding, even if you’ve had drought across the area.”
