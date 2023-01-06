Ice On Missouri

When steady streams of ice chunks began floating down the Missouri River last month, there were already issues unfolding: not being able to tap into the river’s flow to produce drinking water as well as slow-moving currents being further held up by a scattered sheet of partially frozen riverbed disrupted by large, powerful and iceberg-like white-capped fragments of broken-off ice.

“I think part of it is we’ve been in a drought, so the rivers were already a little bit lower,” hydrologist Scott Watson told me over the phone from the National Weather Service in Kansas City. “But then there have been ice jams ... ice jamming in the river is going to keep levels low.”

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

