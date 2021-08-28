As you are reading this, a team of experts at the National Hurricane Center are fine-tuning their forecast for the impending landfall of Ida.
Like many storms before her, Ida started as a disorganized band of showers and storms that are sometimes referred to as a tropical wave. If the conditions warrant, these groups of thunderstorms can start to form one of the most unique weather systems on the planet.
Like a Pyotr Tchaikovsky concerto, every moving piece of a developing tropical storm must come together for a cyclone to mature. It all starts with warm water of at least 80 degrees, for this is the primary fuel source for hurricanes. Additionally, an unstable atmosphere must persist for the regenerating aspects of the system to continue. There must also be little if any wind shear, which is when the wind changes speed and/or direction with height. There still needs to be some wind to move the system, but think of it more like an air hockey table with the puck floating and drifting until it’s pushed by a greater force (or hand).
While hurricanes spin counterclockwise and feature an area of low pressure at the core, they differ vastly from the low-pressure systems that swing through the Central Plains with regularity. The primary differences come with storm height, longevity and direction as well as where these systems get their fuel.
This weather observer finds the most fascinating aspect of hurricanes to be their power. While estimates vary, the amount of total energy released in an average hurricane is equivalent to 200 times the entire worldwide electrical generating capacity, according to the NHC. NASA goes further in saying that during a hurricane’s life cycle, a storm can produce as much energy as 10,000 nuclear bombs. Wow.
While tornadoes are by far the most violent storms on this planet, the award for most powerful must go to hurricanes, which is derived from the Taino Native American word “hurucane,” meaning “evil spirit of the wind.” The widespread destruction and energy in a hurricane make them incredibly lethal and yet at the same time awe-inspiring.
