Like many snow storms before it, Thursday’s winter weather event brought a steep gradient in regards to who got in on the snowfall and who didn’t.
While I won’t attempt to circumnavigate the forecast going into Thursday, there is no question for those in St. Joseph and to the north who didn’t get any snow that this forecast was a bust. It was a bust in the sense that we had a Winter Weather Advisory in place and a forecast of anywhere from between one to four inches of snow. That just didn’t come true here, despite forecasts as early as Thursday morning calling for at least an inch.
So what happened?
Heading into Thursday we knew this was going to be a tricky forecast. The model guidance didn’t seem to fully grasp what was going to happen, especially on the north side of the system. It was here that a pocket of dry air slowly settled in with the colder air that was already building in from a cold front Wednesday. It’s this same pocket of dry air that Thursday morning started to eat away at the precipitation that was falling above it. So even though radar was showing light snow falling, it was being swallowed up by that drier air near the surface.
As hard as it was to forecast the exact track of the storm and any snowfall that came with it, it’s difficult to determine where these dry pockets will present themselves and the effect any dry air may have on the initial waves of precipitation. Eventually, the atmosphere will become closer to saturation at all of its moisture-making levels and the precipitation will fall to the ground.
In our case Thursday, this happened just as the precipitation was exiting our vicinity. So instead of snow falling to the ground, it was virga, which can present itself as a visible shaft of precipitation that “disappears” before hitting the ground. In other words, the snow was trying to fall but couldn’t.
What’s even more frustrating is that 20 to 30 miles to our south, areas in Platte County and Kansas City got upwards of six to eight inches of snow. The same crow could fly just south a little bit and experience even mightier snowfall totals closer to 10 INCHES.
I don’t remember being this close to big snow yet far away enough to have no accumulation.
