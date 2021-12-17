Our persistent dry weather this November and December across the central Plains, coupled with a record warmth for this month (73 degrees), helped to create a near-perfect storm for a rangeland wildfire.
Wednesday’s severe windstorm might have seemed like a tale you could have read about in an old western novel. A wildfire on the range might burn out a frontier family and kill livestock.
Here in the St. Joseph area while we were experiencing tornado warnings between 5 and 6 p.m., residents in four counties in west-central Kansas were experiencing 100 mph winds that brought on an extremely dangerous rangeland wildfire. In Russell County, winds of over 100 mph were recorded at around 4 p.m., initiating wildfires most likely caused by downed power lines.
The four-county area of Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks experienced a wildfire that ended up burning 153 square miles, killing an untold number of livestock, mostly cattle and horses. There were also reports of losses of homes and injuries that caused hospitalizations from burns from fighting or escaping these fires.
This was the source region for the smoke that arrived in St. Joseph Wednesday evening behind a cold front that passed, with our winds shifting hard from the south to due west and gusting at 61 mph as recorded at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. By 7 p.m., the smell of burning grass and dust filled the air across eastern Kansas and western Missouri.
Here at the News-Press NOW headquarters, it smelled like a campfire was burning inside the building, creating fears of a large fire locally. Even the fire department sent out crews looking for the source of the smoke in the darkness created by our own power outages. The smell of smoke was just that strong, and “where there’s smoke, there must be fire.”
I want to thank Chris Bowman, lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, for his help with this column. Chris provided the crucial weather information. It’s a team effort warning the public, and our National Weather Service watch and warning process worked extremely well on Wednesday, with minimal injuries and no loss of lives in our area from this weather event.
