It’s no secret that fall turkey hunting is a challenge. But countless tales of seasoned hunters provide a glimmer of hope as my Holt County guide Mark Hall and I scouted the outskirts of the woods as well as patiently waited by freshly harvested fields in the hope of at least seeing or even hearing a bird.
If you ask 100 turkey hunters about fall, you’ll get 100 different tips that they swear by. I recently read a piece of advice from hunting expert Douglas Herman:
“Calling turkeys in the fall is an entirely different ball game. In fact, you need to know the language of turkeys to be successful. The kee-kee and assembly yelping calls are musts to master.”
Like any wildlife adventure, you have to prepare for the elements and react accordingly if you are going to have any shot.
This past week, a very windy forecast made it very difficult to bag a turkey. The howling wind makes it hard for us to hear them and for the turkeys to hear our calls. So, we have to adapt. You have to think like a turkey, a bird with exceptional eyesight and is always on alert.
Shifting strategies had us on the move. And because sound couldn’t be used, we relied on instincts as to where we thought they would assemble. Sometimes. they huddle together during windy conditions and often in a wide-open field so they can keep potential predators at bay.
Long story short, we struck out this time. However, looking at the most recent turkey numbers, maybe there’s something more to the story. Maybe it isn’t our lackluster hunting abilities.
Heading into this weekend, there have been a total of 1,488 turkeys harvested statewide. Of those, 378 were adult gobblers and 454 were adult hens. The rest are juvenile.
A closer look shows local numbers are LOW. For example, MDC reports that there have only been five turkeys bagged in Holt County halfway through fall firearm season.
Franklin County near St. Louis has recorded the most turkeys hunted with 48.
