It isn’t the dawning of the “Age of Aquarius,” but it is something that hasn’t been seen by any living human.
For the first time since 1864, five planets aligned perfectly in the morning sky. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter AND Saturn have positioned themselves in a rare alignment that won’t be seen for another two decades.
The best time to see this celestial soirée will be in the wee hours of the morning, especially before the sun makes its first light. The best viewing opportunity will continue until the end of June.
It’s not uncommon to see planets, both visually with the naked eye or through a telescope, but it is very rare for five planets to align simultaneously.
While many of the positioned planets can be seen with your eyes, some might require binoculars or a telescope. The planets easiest to spot with the naked eye are Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. These planets should be higher in the sky and free from obstruction from buildings or trees.
Mercury and Venus, given their proximity to the sun, may require a pair of binoculars, or if you’re lucky enough to have a telescope ... use it! Speaking of magnified viewings, you should be able to catch Uranus and Neptune in the sky as well.
Sunrise is shortly before 6 a.m., so, pick a day this week, brew some coffee and enjoy an astrological event more than 150 years in the making.
Be sure you’re up by 5 a.m. at the latest, then look to the eastern sky and enjoy! According to AccuWeather, there will be a 45- to 60-minute window of prime viewing before the sun comes up.
The next similar event won’t be until 2040, but weekend weather conditions (and the beginning of next week) should provide ample sky-viewing opportunities.
