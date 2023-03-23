“There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.”
Before I could even respond, I quickly grabbed my pen to write down this moment of Zen (no relation) dropped on me by my dear friend and former colleague Randi Naughton.
Yeah, she’s smart and has probably won every award given to a talented broadcaster, but this was something that made me drop everything I was planning on crafting for this week’s weather column.
Randi is 100% right.
What makes weather good or bad can be as subjective as what makes a painting good or bad or how good or bad a “hit” song is.
Like most everything in meteorology, things are relative. A reading of 55 degrees in the middle of January can feel like you’re on the beaches of Cabo San Lucas. Take that same temperature on a July afternoon and you’re probably searching for a jacket. Perspective is everything, which takes us back to, “There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.”
One hundred years ago, the daily weather report wasn’t the most accurate. You knew it was winter but it was almost anyone’s guess as to what pattern was going to drift in on any given day. Still, if it was raining, you grabbed the rain gear. If it was mild and sunny, you’d go for an outdoor adventure and you would do it dressed appropriately. If you weren’t, I’m sure you’d go back for an extra jacket or learn to endure like the brave men who traversed through the worst conditions imaginable to turn the tide and disrupt the Ardennes Offensive.
I wonder if those honorable men thought they had bad weather or bad clothing. And I say that as someone who has taken the solemn journey through that wooded terrain in parts of Belgium and Luxembourg, countries liberated by American forces as part of a cold, bloody and poorly clothed battle of their lives.
There are plenty of case studies of people adapting to the weather around them. In fact, we are doing it now.
Sure, rain can ruin a parade and cancel a baseball game, but it also can fill us with some of the most calming, cathartic moments Mother Nature can bring. For example, Randi reminded me of the soothing sound of the drip-drip on an umbrella as you’re walking down the street in your windbreaker. You may say that’s bad weather, but I say that’s some good clothing.
