Always Looking Up

The latest wave of high intensity heat has taken aim on the Missouri and Mississippi River Valleys this week, with Excessive Heat Warnings being issued from Minnesota to the Gulf Coast.

The City of St. Joseph has baked in 95-plus degree temperatures for six afternoons consecutively, and overnight lows near 80 degrees have offered little reprieve. Considering average highs here in Northwest Missouri are in the mid-80s this time of year, the mercury has been running well above average for quite some time.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.

