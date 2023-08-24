The latest wave of high intensity heat has taken aim on the Missouri and Mississippi River Valleys this week, with Excessive Heat Warnings being issued from Minnesota to the Gulf Coast.
The City of St. Joseph has baked in 95-plus degree temperatures for six afternoons consecutively, and overnight lows near 80 degrees have offered little reprieve. Considering average highs here in Northwest Missouri are in the mid-80s this time of year, the mercury has been running well above average for quite some time.
While baseline temperature is the primary metric for quantifying the severity of extreme heat events such as this one, there are several others used to tell the story as it relates to the human body. The famed heat index, or “feels-like temperature,” has become the most popular way to measure the breadth of sultry summer air, accounting for the influence of humidity. Because high moisture content in the air makes it difficult for the body to cool itself through sweating, the heat index has earned a fair amount of agency in both the meteorological community and general public.
A lesser known metric for measuring the impact of a stifling heat wave is the wet bulb globe temperature, or “wet bulb temperature.” Unlike the heat index, which only accounts for humidity and is calculated based on ambient air temperature in a shaded area, the wet bulb considers 3 additional variables. Measured in the open, wet bulb temperature is able to factor in the effects of sun angle, cloud cover and wind speed, in addition to humidity.
You may be wondering how this is possible, but one look at a true wet bulb globe thermometer will likely change your perception. With three different sensors including a globe thermometer for solar input, wet bulb thermometer for evaporative cooling processes and a dry bulb thermometer for baseline temperature, this instrument is rather involved.
For all its complexity, the wet bulb temperature offers unmatched precision when it comes to calculating the risk of heat-related illness in a specified environment, such as a rubber track, turf football field or alongside a paved highway. For this reason, wet bulb temperatures are the standard for making the call to cancel or modify outdoor activities for extracurricular and professional athletics, as well as work environments.
To further increase precision, wet bulb temperature guidelines are established by geographic region to account for acclimation to seasonal norms. These guidelines are used by the U.S. Military, OSHA, the NCAA and school systems across the country including the St. Joseph school district.
Wet bulb globe temperatures are undoubtedly useful in setting thresholds for risk of heat related illness. But regardless of these numbers, common sense logic can also go a long way at helping maintain your health when summer heat strikes.
