My excitement was building Thursday evening as I embarked on a drive up to Lincoln, Nebraska, to see the Dennis DeYoung-less Styx.
I already had purchased the tickets before I realized I would be heading into “ground zero” for tornadic activity. While this would probably give a second thought to anyone else driving up for a concert in severe weather, I’m not normal. Some may call me a “Renegade.” Instead of staying back and catching Styx another time, I said “Babe, I’m leaving, I must be on my way.”
Like anytime I’m in “storm mode,” I’m constantly digesting new data and using the digital doppler to pinpoint where storms are popping and where they are heading. When my friend Gary, one of the bravest people I know, and I started up Interstate 29, the mid-level clouds and lack of sunshine started to dim my hopes that we would be lucky enough to intercept a severe storm or tornado.
I noticed three supercell storms, gigantic rotating thunderstorms, in southeast Nebraska as we left. But I thought for sure those would have dissipated or moved out of the area before we arrived. I was wrong. The storms were back-building and remained in the area longer than anticipated.
We crossed the bridge from Iowa into Nebraska City and that’s when things took a drastic turn toward tumultuous weather conditions.
The clouds began to darken AND lower. As we passed out of Nebraska City, the conditions began to look eerie. I looked out my left window to see a low-hanging, rotating wall cloud. Wow. This is right on top of us. There I was with a decision I had to make quickly: Keep driving and move away from the storm or stop on the side of the road to inspect the cloud and take in the moment. We did the latter, and it was worth it. I say this because I follow strict safety procedures whenever I am chasing the extremes of weather.
I spoke to the National Weather Service’s office in Omaha Friday to see if that tornado was ever confirmed. Despite that wall cloud and what looked to be a potential funnel cloud, their team of meteorologists determined a tornado did not touch down. Oh well.
The main feature of the storms Thursday and Friday ended up being heavy rainfall. Some areas picked up close to 12 inches in less than 24 hours. Incredible. Our drive back was marred by flooded highways and interstates, including I-29, which was closed in both directions at multiple locations.
The storm was intense, the Styx concert was amazing and the four-hour drive home was what it was: “The Best of Times.”
