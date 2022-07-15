The warmup this weekend isn’t just part of our summer, it signals the beginning of our hottest days.
While the hottest temperatures ever recorded in St. Joseph took place in August, the more recent 30-year rolling average puts our warmest days of the calendar year somewhere between July 17 and 25. Since 1991, those days have had an average high temperature of 88.4 degrees, with the average temperature sitting right around 78 degrees for those same days.
A larger sample of that same average high temperature can be expanded to about a month’s worth of days that have an average high of 88 degrees: July 3 to Aug. 7. While that longer period paints a more accurate portrayal of what our “dog days of summer” are, it doesn’t account for two of our top three all-time hottest temperatures.
A max temperature of 110 degrees was reached twice in St. Joseph. Both were in August and both were set in the 1930s: Aug. 10, 1934, and Aug. 13, 1936. When looking at the bigger picture, July and August are loaded with 100-plus-degree days, meaning the year’s hottest days can fall in either calendar month. Speaking of months ... here are the 30-year averages from Rosecrans Memorial Airport broken down by month:
June: Mean high temperature: 84.7 degrees with an average daily temperature of 74.2 degrees.
July: Mean high temperature: 88.1 degrees with an average daily temperature of 77.7 degrees.
August: Mean high temperature: 86.2 degrees with an average daily temperature of 75.3 degrees.
All signs point to an above-average stretch of temperatures this week, with humidity making it feel even warmer. All of the aforementioned temperatures are actual air temperatures, not heat index temperatures which take into effect the moisture content. We reside in a part of the country where almost every summer day brings a feels-like temperature that makes it seem hotter than the actual temperature says it is.
