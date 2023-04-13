“Why do you like water so much?” is a question that’s hard for me to answer. It’s not because I cannot come up with an answer, but rather I don’t know where to begin.
Water is filled to the brim with incredible features that separate this spectacular substance from other chemical compounds. From its super solvency to its unique properties, there really is nothing like a glass (half full) of water.
Obviously, we need water to live. It plays an integral part in keeping our bodies functioning. Specifically, water regulates body temperature, transports nutrients, flushes out waste, protects the spinal cord and other important tissues, lubricates joints and the list goes on. But it’s not just humans that need access to safe water. Look around us. Everything living requires water in one capacity or another.
Then there’s the secondary side of things: agriculture to industrial needs that also are heavily reliant upon clean water. And with more and more straws in the water supply, its value always will be exceptionally high. Luckily, the water cycle is itself an amazing phenomenon that will continue to bring us life ... and water!
The physical qualities of water are as equally as impressive. Perhaps one of the coolest things is what happens when water, as a liquid, reaches the freezing point. While the gas-liquid-solid process may mirror other substances, what happens when the liquid turns to its solid state with water gives us the miracle of ice. If water behaved like those other substances, ponds would freeze from the bottom up. But because ice is less dense than water, it not only floats but allows for the bottom half of a body of water to remain liquid and therefore allows marine life to continue. So, if water froze from the bottom up life as we know it would cease to exist.
Well, I’ve never been to Michigan (or Spain), but I kind of like their commercials. Specifically, a well-written Pure Michigan ad voiced by the great Tim Allen in which water was front and center. I leave you with an excerpt from that one-minute radio spot:
Sure, water can flood a basement, but it can also flood our minds with memories of the greatest times we will ever know.
