Radar Upgrades Coming Soon!

A National Weather Service animation shows the work expected to get underway on Kansas City’s radar this week.

Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas are in between radar sites, but the one we use the most is the radar from the National Weather Service’s office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, just outside of Kansas City.

Kansas City’s radar site (KEAX) is one of 159 operational radars sprinkled throughout the United States. These are WSR-88D radars, the most powerful and technologically advanced radar systems in the world.

