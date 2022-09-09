Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas are in between radar sites, but the one we use the most is the radar from the National Weather Service’s office in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, just outside of Kansas City.
Kansas City’s radar site (KEAX) is one of 159 operational radars sprinkled throughout the United States. These are WSR-88D radars, the most powerful and technologically advanced radar systems in the world.
Like many powerful tools, system maintenance is constantly needed. For the next two weeks, the National Weather Service will replace key components of the regional radar. Specifically, “technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions,” the NWS said in a release.
While the upgrade is underway, the radar data from Kansas City will be inoperable. If there happens to be precipitation that falls while KEAX is out of service, we still will have access to nearby radar sites in Topeka and Omaha. Luckily, another radar site will still be up at MCI. This radar is not as highly polished as KEAX’s, but its proximity to our area makes it a great resource, especially when the color-rich KEAX radar is down.
”The pedestal refurbishment is the third major project of the NEXRAD Service Life Extension Program, a series of upgrades that will keep our nation’s radars viable into the 2030s. NOAA’s National Weather Service, the United States Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration are investing $135 million in the eight-year program,” the NWS said in a news release. “The first project was the installation of the new signal processor and the second project was the refurbishment of the transmitter. The fourth project will be the refurbishment of the equipment shelters.”
The agency also added that this upgrade is overdue as the pedestal in Kansas City’s radar has surpassed its original 25-year service window.
