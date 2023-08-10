The USA has long been named the tornado capital of the world, and as such, we’ve developed a widely known system of watches and warnings to alert residents in the hours and minutes before they strike.
Technological advancements in long-term weather forecasting and communication now deliver even more lead time than ever, regularly providing the public with notice of a possible significant severe weather event several days before it unfolds.
Major tornado outbreaks occur most often in the spring, when large scale systems traverse the country in slow motion, often making national headlines days before a tornado touches down. Other times, tornadic events can be more elusive, especially when they take place on small scales outside of the typical season, when perceived threats are often highly conditional.
America’s heartland is no stranger to severe weather, where “out of season” tornadic events occur from time to time. Even so, residents of northern Missouri and far eastern Illinois were caught off guard last Friday, when a small outbreak of four low-end tornadoes damaged trees, homes and structures. A pair of EF0s struck Ray and Saline counties (central Missouri), an EF2 in Knox County (northeastern Missouri) and an EF1 in Adams County (far eastern Illinois).
Safe to say, a small outbreak of several tornadoes is less than common for an August day here in the Show Me State.
According to Storm Prediction Center statistics taken over a 24-year period from 1998 to 2022, Missouri averages about one tornado per year during the month of August.
To add to the shock, a tornado watch was never issued through the course of this event, nor news headlines warning of an impending tornado threat. Even worse, no tornado warning was issued for Knox County, Missouri, when an EF2 tornado tore through the town of Baring, just after 11 p.m. Friday evening. Luckily, there were no fatalities, and only minor injuries were reported.
While many factors were involved behind the lack of warning for the recent rash of tornadoes, the obscure storm system which spawned them undoubtedly played a role.
Rather than being associated with a sprawling mid-latitude cyclone, which produces the vast majority of tornado outbreaks in the U.S., this event was generated by a smaller cluster of thunderstorms called an MCV, or mesoscale convective vortex. MCVs happen on occasion across the Midwest during the summer months, often generating damaging straight-line winds, heavy rain, hail and sometimes brief tornadoes.
The forecast difficulty with MCVs lies within the spatial scale over which these systems occur, the “mesoscale”. Rather than impacting entire states or regions that stretch across thousands of miles, mesoscale features occur over a few hundred square miles. This difference in size makes them difficult to forecast in advance, pushing the limits of modern-day numerical weather prediction. Additionally, the number of people they impact is inherently smaller, drawing less media attention than other large scale severe weather events and outbreaks.
