Drought Monitor

Dry conditions have periodically made headlines across the Central Plains in recent months. Aside from the long term drought which has plagued large swaths of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska since January 2022, various stages of drought have developed further east over a much shorter time-span.

Data archived by the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska Lincoln, in conjunction with NOAA and the USDA, provides a timeline of drought progression across the contiguous U.S.

Jared Shelton can be reached at jared.shelton@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.