Dry conditions have periodically made headlines across the Central Plains in recent months. Aside from the long term drought which has plagued large swaths of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska since January 2022, various stages of drought have developed further east over a much shorter time-span.
Data archived by the National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska Lincoln, in conjunction with NOAA and the USDA, provides a timeline of drought progression across the contiguous U.S.
Using a combination of methods, including surface-based precipitation measurements, remote sensing and qualitative reports from residents, the final product is a color-coded map known as the U.S. Drought Monitor. This consistent source of data is updated weekly and provides a fair approximation of spatial extent and severity of drought.
According to drought monitor archives, the onset of spring 2023 was not a particularly dry one here in Missouri, with less than 10% of the state in drought as of April 4. By June 27, over 90% of Missouri was in some form of drought. Moderate drought conditions existed here in Northwest Missouri, with swaths of severe drought across central and northeast parts of the state.
This rapid drought development was a function of above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation, which persisted for nearly two months.
A large-scale blocking pattern in the jet stream known as upper-level ridging facilitated what felt like an early summer from the American Midwest to the Canadian prairie. The stubborn regime not only sparked rapid onset drought locally, but also contributed to the record wildfire season across parts of Canada.
As of today, 95% of the Show Me State is still dealing with some level of drought, with central Missouri suffering the most, as severe drought has been upgraded to the exceptional category from near Jefferson City to Sedalia. Meanwhile, parts of Northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas have seen improvements, including St. Joseph. The strong ridging pattern, which previously blocked disturbances from passing through the area, has been nudged southward and weakened in recent weeks, allowing several rounds of shower and thunderstorm activity to graze our neck of the woods.
While enough rain has fallen to bring most lawns and gardens back to life, a modest rainfall deficit still exists here in St. Joseph and most subsurface soils are still dry. With a stretch of above-average temperatures and little to no rain becoming more likely for the final days of July, we are not out of the woods in terms of warm season drought concerns just yet.
