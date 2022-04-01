When we talk about meteorology and weather systems, we refer to the features on a scale level. Global, synoptic, macro, meso and, of course, the smallest, micro.
Hurricanes, for example, are on a large scale with clusters of showers and storms that can be hundreds of miles in length. Further down the list is the micro scale. This is where tornadoes strike.
Where a hurricane could have a width of 300 miles with gusty, damaging winds littered across a large debris field, tornadoes, especially those like the one that hit St. Joseph this week, tend to cause horrific and violent damage, just on a smaller scale.
Hurricanes have an immense amount of energy circulating through their mammoth systems. I’m talking about multiple power plants’ worth of energy. But at the same time, tornadoes are the most violent storms on this planet. For example, the maximum sustained winds in a category 5 hurricane (the largest on the scale) are comparable to the winds in an EF2 tornado.
Think about that: A massive hurricane with a widespread damage field can’t compete with the respective intensity of an EF3, EF4 or even an EF5 tornado. Yes, the scales are different, but when a 180 mph tornado heads toward your house, there probably won’t be much left. However, if you’re in a coastal area in the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic, similar winds may do some damage but they act differently.
Tornadoes are vorticity-based storms that spin around and around and rip apart the outsides of structures until they get inside of a structure. Not all tornadoes are that strong, but when I accompanied the National Weather Service on a survey tour of the damage of the tornado in St. Joseph this week, daylight provided insight that it indeed was a tornado and not a microburst, which originally was reported. It wasn’t until daylight that you could see the magnitude of the damage.
Yes, tornadoes are pretty rare here in St. Joseph. Emergency management officials tell me that they could only remember three or four tornadoes in the last 20 years, all of which were in the EF1 range. But even a weak tornado can cause extensive damage.
It’s truly humbling to witness damage like that personally.
