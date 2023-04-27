Kelly Kurtz, an Oregon, Missouri, resident, shot his first turkey when we was 13. Forty seven years later — and just shy of his 60th birthday — Kurtz did something most hunters can hardly fathom: He bagged his 210th turkey.
As animals, we all have some sort of superpower that helps us survive. A chameleon adapts to its surroundings, deer have an impeccable ability to detect trouble by their incredible scent, and yes, almost every mammal on this planet was born with ears, or at least a way to detect objects by wave magic (sonar).
But there’s an animal that they surely taught you about in school, though I doubt they really told you about them.
Turkeys. The sometimes ostentatious fowl that Benjamin Franklin wanted to be the national bird. After all, they are hands down the largest wild bird in North America. People love to eat them, and some of us love to hunt them.
Going back to that grade school class on turkeys, a young Kelly Kurtz was way ahead of his peers, and still is.
Kurtz, an Oregon, Missouri, resident, shot his first turkey when he was 13. Forty-seven years later — and just shy of his 60th birthday — Kurtz did something most hunters can hardly fathom: He bagged his 210th turkey.
Because of state limits, not all of those came from Missouri. Kurtz just got back from a successful hunt in Minnesota and before that, a quick (and successful) expedition to Nebraska.
But don’t let that massive bag count fool you, it’s not easy hunting the elusive turkey. For starters, turkeys’ superpower is their eyesight. I joke that they see you take your seatbelt off before you get out of the car. But either way, you have to act like that chameleon if you want to have a chance.
Especially now, Kurtz said, as the number of turkeys keeps dwindling.
“When I was a kid, I had the best place in the world to hunt,” Kurtz said, reminiscing of a 1973 decision by a local judge to bring turkey into the region.
It was good for a while, he said. However, Kurtz has noticed a steady decline in the number of turkeys he comes across here and in bordering states.
The main reason isn’t because of hunting by humans, but rather, predators. Even when roosting in trees, predators come in all forms and abilities: snakes, eagles, hawks, owls, raccoons (yes, that is correct) and perhaps their biggest foe locally, coyotes — animals Kurtz said the Conservation Commission used to pay residents to try to eradicate.
“When I was a kid, that’s how I made my spending money,” he said. “They used to pay you to do that.”
Another point of contention among turkey hunters is Missouri’s second season for firearm turkey hunting — the fall.
“With our numbers declining like they are, I think they ought to maybe get rid of that whole season myself,” said the master turkey hunter.
As for tips for the final days of spring turkey season, he said you should be scouting roosts and movement of turkey before you even get ready for a hunt. But either way, “it’s all about patience.”
