As we get ready to close the books on November, we also say goodbye to the 2021 meteorological fall season. This fall, like many, featured classic swings in temperatures and precipitation.
Before we dive into temperature data, St. Joseph has picked up 8.59 inches of rainfall since Sept. 1, the first day of meteorological fall. This is more than an inch above average and was aided by a wetter-than-usual October, which alone amassed 6.27 inches of that total. This month we are at 1.14 inches of rain, which is below but near the average amount for November, 1.87 inches.
Back to the mercury. While both transitional seasons of spring and fall bring varying sways of temperatures, spring has more opportunities for moisture and severe weather, but fall’s dance with variety usually will bring more of a temperature whiplash.
We started the 2021 fall season with quite the contrast in temperature. After bottoming out at 39 degrees on Sept. 23, St. Joseph bounced back majorly a handful of days later, recording a 95-degree high on Sept. 27. Did you read that right? Mid-90s in late September? Indeed extreme, but it’s only one chapter in this season’s temperature saga.
The following month, we hit 86 degrees with a monthly low of 29 in October. Last month was also the wet one (see above).
This month has been warmer than average, with several 60- to 70-degree days. The warmest was 73 degrees on Nov. 16. But only a few days later, our temperature fell to a monthly low of 20 degrees on the morning of Nov 19.
It is worth noting that this year’s coldest temperature of spring and fall (so far) is the same: 20 degrees. Another note: The 95-degree temperature we hit in September was a record for that day.
