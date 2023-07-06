The “Ring of Fire” is an age-old phrase with more than a few uses and meanings depending on who you ask.
Any loyal country music fan would point to Johnny Cash’s 1963 love anthem “Ring of Fire,” while geologists, seismologists and earth science enthusiasts use the phrase to reference the world’s largest zone of active volcanoes stretching across 24,000 miles on the fringes of the Pacific Ocean.
A lesser-known meaning of the “Ring of Fire” falls within the meteorological lexicon, where it references a distinct pattern of summer thunderstorm activity that periodically takes place in the U.S. from the Midwest to the Northeast.
Tied directly to the presence of high heat and humidity, the classic “Ring of Fire” set-up involves the development of strong thunderstorm complexes along the northern edge of a sprawling hot-and-sticky air mass associated with a pronounced ridge of high pressure.
These domes of heat are common across the southern tier from June through August and are responsible for stubborn stretches of upper 90s and triple-digit temperatures. They also provide ample fuel for explosive thunderstorm growth on their northern boundary, which often falls roughly along the 40th parallel.
Northern Missouri has seen the effects of this pattern over the past two weeks. On the morning of June 29, a strong thunderstorm complex rolled west to east along the Iowa-Missouri border, causing scattered wind damage from Maryville to Quincy and widespread damaging winds through central Illinois.
A more memorable “Ring of Fire” severe weather event for Northwest Missouri took place the following evening, Friday, June 30. This time, a strong cluster of thunderstorms exploded over Northeast Kansas and raced east along the Highway 36 corridor, striking St. Joseph at approximately 10 p.m. Blinding rain and high winds accompanied the severe thunderstorm, including an 82 mph gust recorded at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Not surprisingly, the hurricane-force winds resulted in plenty of tree and power line damage through Buchanan County.
Oppressive heat and damaging thunderstorms give the “Ring of Fire” pattern a reputation for hazardous weather. However, this sizzling summertime phenomenon also delivers beneficial rainfall through the hottest months of the year. If crops can withstand the pounding force of these thunderstorms, they will ultimately benefit from the extra moisture, helping them through the dog days of summer.
