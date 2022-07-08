Missourians are no stranger to summer heat waves, as periods of hot weather are a common occurrence across the Show Me State from June through August.
While average high temperatures in Northwest Missouri run in the mid to upper 80s during the summer months, occasionally the mercury climbs into the upper 90s and triple digits for a few days at a time. The science behind hot spells at this time of year may seem pretty straightforward, or even obvious. After all, it’s summer in the northern hemisphere, which implies more radiant energy from the sun thanks to Earth’s tilted axis.
It’s not exactly a stretch to understand how this increase in solar output translates to warmer temperatures during the summer months, but this is only part of the story. To dive deeper into the science behind summer heatwaves, we must examine the large-scale wave patterns of the Earth’s upper atmosphere which take the form of troughs and ridges.
Upper-level troughs are broad waves in the jet stream, oriented from polar regions toward the Equator. In the northern hemisphere, these troughs are characterized by large air masses that circulate in the counterclockwise direction, creating a broad region of low pressure. Upper-level troughs are generally associated with cool and unsettled weather, including clouds and precipitation which are supported by increased buoyancy in these regions. Upper-level ridges are essentially counterparts to upper-level troughs, also taking the form of broad waves in the jet stream but oriented in the opposite direction from the Equator towards the poles.
The circulation within these regions is clockwise, creating a large mass of high pressure in the upper atmosphere characterized by sinking air. In a process called adiabatic warming, the region of sinking air compresses and warms promoting hot and dry conditions over a large area.
Upper-level ridges are the primary mechanism behind warm-season heatwaves, including those that can plague large sections of the United States from year to year. During the summer months, upper-level ridges expand and strengthen due to the increase in radiant energy from the sun. As strengthening occurs within the ridge, the rate of adiabatic warming increases, essentially creating a giant atmospheric pressure cooker.
The presence of a strong upper-level ridge can cause temperature spikes at the surface for several days at a time, also known as heat waves. Aside from scorching heat, strong upper-level ridges can also serve to temporarily block the large-scale flow of the atmosphere, causing extended periods of dry weather accompanied by above-average temperatures. Because of the broad-scale influence of wave patterns on Earth’s weather, numerical modeling of upper-level trough and ridge behavior is the primary data source used in deriving seasonal precipitation and temperature outlooks.
While upper-level ridges are not exactly front and center of conversation when it comes to excessive summer heat, they are often the real reason for the long stretches of hot weather we call heatwaves.
Next time you feel the need to complain about an exceptionally hot summer afternoon, don’t blame it on the sun. Instead, blame the pesky upper-level ridge.
