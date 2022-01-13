By the time you're reading this, there likely will be a few inches of snow on the ground. This weekend's wintry weather wasn't caused by a great collision of air masses or even moisture being pumped in from the Gulf of Mexico. No, this event is a "Saskatchewan Screamer."
We all know about Alberta Clippers, the fast-moving systems that originate in the Alberta region of Canada. These impulses of energy draw in moisture from the Pacific Ocean then slide down into the Central Plains. More often than not, Alberta Clippers end up getting stripped of much of their moisture pool before unloading down into the United States. Usually, a Clipper will bring a few inches of snow over a short window. That's why we call them Clippers -- they are quick to enter and even faster to depart.
In many respects, Saskatchewan Screamers are similar to Alberta Clippers with the biggest distinction being where the systems originate. For more on that, let's put on our geography hats for a moment.
There are 10 provinces in Canada, including Alberta and its neighbor to the east, Saskatchewan. These two provinces are where a lot of our action from the north comes from. It just so happens we get caught downwind from activity in Alberta more than Saskatchewan. Not this weekend, though.
You'll notice from any of our computer models or simply observing radar that this weekend's snow is coming in pretty much due north. This path of energy is shooting right out of Saskatchewan and straight down south in between the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.
I know what you're thinking: If Clippers come from Alberta and Screamers from Saskatchewan, what do you call weather systems that originate east of Saskatchewan? That would be the province of Manitoba, and wouldn't you know ... we call them Manitoba Maulers!
