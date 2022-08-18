Weather forecasting has undoubtedly come a long way over the past century, thanks in large part to the advent of new technology. However, it still proves to be notoriously unpredictable, even over relatively short time frames.
As the heat of summer continues to dwindle, it’s tough to know what flavors of fall weather will prevail this time around, it might even sound impossible. Let’s be honest, the 7-day forecast can’t always be trusted, let alone a seasonal one. Even so, mankind has made attempts at predicting seasonal weather throughout history.
Folklore points to natural signals, such as the height of a hornets nest, thickness of an acorn shell, or the patterns of a persimmon seed, the list goes on. Not to mention the farmers' almanac, rooted in obscure astronomical patterns.
Fast forward to modern times,seasonal outlooksare the latest science based products that deliver long term forecasts. These generalized forecasts are developed by the Climate Prediction Center, and can give a rough idea of what to expect in terms of precipitation and temperature trends for an upcoming season.
This is made possible by the power of probabilistic forecasting, which uses a collection of data associated with large scale atmospheric patterns to calculate the chances of trending above or below average in terms of temperature and precipitation. By contrast, short term weather forecasting is deterministic in nature.
Rather than calculating the chances of an outcome, results are expressed as exact values such as a daily high temperature or estimated rainfall total. Therefore, seasonal outlooks are not intended to predict isolated trends or events that take place over shorter time frames, such as a few days or weeks of hot dry weather in an otherwise cooler and wetter than normal season.
Although the probabilistic nature of seasonal outlooks limits the precision of these long term forecasts, they offer valid predictions based on years of technological advances and atmospheric studies.
The latest outlook suggests the upcoming fall season is likely to lean slightly warmer and drier than average here in Northern Missouri. Don’t buy into it? Feel free to find a hornets nest, or a nearby persimmon tree.
