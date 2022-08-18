Fall Temperature Outlook

Weather forecasting has undoubtedly come a long way over the past century, thanks in large part to the advent of new technology. However, it still proves to be notoriously unpredictable, even over relatively short time frames. 

As the heat of summer continues to dwindle, it’s tough to know what flavors of fall weather will prevail this time around, it might even sound impossible. Let’s be honest, the 7-day forecast can’t always be trusted, let alone a seasonal one. Even so, mankind has made attempts at predicting seasonal weather throughout history.

