There’s no doubt as to when the rainy season is in this part of the country: May through July.
In addition to being a 1967 Baroque-pop song by Johnny Rivers, the “Summer Rain” also adds up in our local rain gauges. On average, May is the wettest month in St. Joseph with an average rainfall of 4.87 inches. June and July are not far behind with totals of 4.75 and 4.73, on average, respectively.
While our chances for moisture tend to decrease toward the end of the calendar year, fall still can bring a secondary wet season.
Even though we got off to a dry start during September, October has made up for it ... and then some!
Since Sept. 1, Rosecrans Memorial Airport has measured a whopping 7.47 inches of rain. That’s well above average for where we usually are during this time in fall, and it has tipped the bucket to make us several inches above average for total rainfall since Jan. 1. Following this most recent three-day rainfall, our numbers for the month have grown into an impressive tally, too: 6.27 inches of rain measured this October. That’s more than double the normal October rainfall for St. Joseph, which averages 2.81 inches.
Would you have guessed that the second wettest month this year would be in October? If it wasn’t for the washout of 8.89 inches of rain this June, we would have awarded the soggy prize to October. In addition to the more than 6 inches of rain that gathered in the gauge, St. Joseph saw 12 days of rain this past month.
The consistent nature of this year’s rain has been welcome news for farmers and growers as we all prepare to enter a traditionally dry stretch of weather. November, for instance, usually brings close to 1.55 inches of rain on average. The rainfall numbers slide to 1.52 inches for December and 0.56 of an inch in January, which tends to be our driest month of the year.
