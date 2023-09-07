September started off with a scorcher here in the Central Plains, as another string of 90-degree temperatures made for great pool weather on Labor Day weekend.
Despite its summery start, the month of September marked the beginning of meteorological fall, and subtle changes have already begun taking place. While current signs of the approaching cool season have been fleeting at best when it comes to “real” shifts in weather, they’ve been enough to trigger the onset of fall allergies for many.
When it comes to pollen-related fall allergy symptoms, ragweed is the primary culprit in this neck of the woods. Ragweed typically starts blooming in late August and early September, when overnight temperatures begin running cooler. Although afternoons can still be stifling this time of year, longer nights yield a few more minutes of cooling time before the sun’s radiant energy returns. This sign of fall may be relegated to early risers, but its effect on the production and release of ragweed pollen lasts throughout the day.
Unlike spring allergies, which arrive with a wave of pollen from budding deciduous trees and perennial flowers, the secondary allergy season is associated with a greater variety of particulates. One of these allergens is dust, which causes symptoms similar to that of airborne pollen.
While drought conditions vary from year to year, pushes of dry air typically become more frequent with the start of fall across the Midwest, and overall precipitation begins declining. As soils lose moisture, both visible and microscopic dust particles become more prevalent. The decrease in moisture also dries crops, the first step of harvesting, a process that sends even more particulates into the air, as dust and debris are stirred up from one field to the next.
The slew of fall allergy symptoms spurred by the combination of pollen, dust and other particulates is known to many as “hay fever.” Limiting outdoor time is unfortunately the best way to avoid exposure to allergens that cause hay fever. But if cabin fever is your concern, calm days post rainfall offer the cleanest air to get out and enjoy.
