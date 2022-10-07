I’ve always been a hurricane guy. It sounds weird to say out loud, but in the wild world of weather, hurricanes always have been my jam.

Then came Hurricane Ian. I had a bad feeling about it more than a week before it made landfall in southwest Florida. With family and close friends living in the impact zone, I was trying my best to keep them informed heading into Wednesday, Sept. 28. Waking up that morning, my normal sense of excitement for tropical systems vanished. Not only did Ian RAPIDLY intensify the night before landfall, but the eye of the hurricane also became MASSIVE. My heart sank.

