In a flight provided by mediccorps.org, debris from Hurricane Ian is seen covering Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Sept. 30. Hurricane Ian confounded one key computer forecast model, creating challenges for forecasters and Florida residents.
Gerald Herbert | Associated Press
People stand on the destroyed bridge to Pine Island as they view the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Oct. 2 in Matlacha, Florida.
Associated Press
The ‘Night Wind’ lies grounded against the second story of an apartment building, now missing its first story, on San Carlos Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Oct. 7.
I’ve always been a hurricane guy. It sounds weird to say out loud, but in the wild world of weather, hurricanes always have been my jam.
Then came Hurricane Ian. I had a bad feeling about it more than a week before it made landfall in southwest Florida. With family and close friends living in the impact zone, I was trying my best to keep them informed heading into Wednesday, Sept. 28. Waking up that morning, my normal sense of excitement for tropical systems vanished. Not only did Ian RAPIDLY intensify the night before landfall, but the eye of the hurricane also became MASSIVE. My heart sank.
Two of my best friends, both former colleagues here at News-Press NOW, stayed in Fort Myers as the storm came ashore. Meagan Miller was at work, in a TV station that was a fortress built for 150 mph winds and elevated enough to avoid flooding from either a coastal storm surge or inland flooding. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Zach Barrett, was holed up at their townhouse, a newer structure that had hurricane-proof windows. That said, I told him when you start hearing a noise — one you will know without ever having heard before — go to the lower level bathroom. He stayed there all day.
Here are some excerpts from a recent conversation I had with Zach about surviving Hurricane Ian:
“It was more frightening than I could have ever imagined it,” Zach said of his first hurricane, one of the strongest to have ever hit Florida. “I really thought it was just going to be a big rainmaker.”
Instead, it was a day from hell.
“It was just so long,” he said of Ian’s slow crawl over his home. “So intense for so long.”
He described the horrifying sounds of debris flying by — trees, siding and other things you might hear from a tornado. But in a hurricane, the size of that core of damage is considerably more widespread than the debris field of a much smaller-scale tornado.
“It’s astonishing,” he said of the damage and subsequent days following. “The scope of it is really hard to understand.”
Zach now works in real estate and provided a gut-wrenching analysis of how his industry changed overnight.
“The focus has shifted from finding people their dream home to just putting a roof over their head,” he said bluntly. “And they needed it yesterday.”
With their lives and their neighbors’ and friends’ lives all completely changed by Ian’s devastation, Zach shares a sentiment that seems to sum up the thoughts of many.
“We really do appreciate all of the help and attention this has gotten all over the country,” he said, adding it’s been uplifting to see all levels of government expediting their needs as the long road to recovery gets underway.
