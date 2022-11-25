We’ve all heard the tale that birds fly south for the winter, specifically, ducks and geese who are always seeming to be in motion.
During the late fall and winter months, the aforementioned types of birds take a series of migrating routes from the north to the south. In between these regions, we get a first-class ticket to experience the great migration of waterfowl.
When hunting, the vast majority of species found in Missouri or Kansas are just that: native animals. When it comes to ducks, however, most of them are just passing through. That said, proper permitting is required to participate in one of the most exciting times of the year: duck hunting.
An in-state migratory bird permit as well as a Federal Duck Stamp are required to take part in the ongoing duck-hunting season. Like most things in life, there is a (daily) limit as to how many ducks you can bag as well as how many of each specific species you can bring in.
If you’re even somewhat familiar with hunting or eating duck you know the difference between the two umbrella groups of duck: diving and puddle. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s as simple as what they eat. Of course all types of waterfowl like ... water. However, ducks are broken down into two groups: those who dive into the water for their food and those who merely float around on the water but eat what’s on the ground and not in the water. The difference between eating grass and other land-based nutrients compared to eating things in the water makes the “puddle duck” taste much yummier.
Regardless of the subspecies, ducks — both diving and puddle — fly to the south along four main routes: the Atlantic, Mississippi, Central and Pacific Flyways. The Missouri River cuts through the Central Flyway and leads into one of the busiest routes: the Mississippi Flyway. If you are near either river this time of year, it’s hard to miss the massive flocks of birds flying at different levels.
Knowing how to respond to ducks flying near you is a whole ‘nother skill that takes time. Luckily, this isn’t an auditory column and you don’t have to hear my poor attempts at guiding down birds so they get to a close-enough altitude to shoot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.