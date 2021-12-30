Forecasting winter weather in this part of the country is anything but easy. All of it boils (no pun intended) down to our ever-changing temperatures.
A slight shift by a degree or two can turn a chilly rain into a frozen nightmare.
Because temperature is the key variable when it comes to wintry precipitation, it’s important to know all of the temperatures in play. Sure, there is the surface temperature — the temperature we feel here at the ground layer of the atmosphere — but there are also a variety of temperatures that are even more important: what’s happening aloft.
In the weather business, we often look at the atmosphere in terms of layers, with the bottom-most being what we are observing at the surface. Then layer-by-layer up, we aim to get a solid understanding of the conditions that go into the development of precipitation. In the winter, knowing the air AND dew-point temperatures thousands of feet above the surface helps determine what kind of precipitation will fall.
Data from surface observations and weather balloons prove vital as their information is fed into computer models that project what outcomes a given storm system may have. The weather data also helps to paint a clearer image as to what type of precipitation will end up falling.
Using a Skew-T graph of the atmospheric temperature profile, a forecaster can gain tremendous insight into the temperature and moisture content at different heights of the atmosphere. Remaining cognizant of the temperatures, forecasters can spot key features of wintry precipitation. For example, a “warm nose” can be identified as a pocket of warmer air aloft sneaks in between two colder pockets. This warm nose can bring a variety of precipitation, including sleet, freezing rain and a mixture of snow and rain.
The trick when given the tough task of forecasting winter weather is always knowing your temperatures. While the surface dew point and air temperatures are important, it’s even more crucial to look up as the atmosphere shoots up to 40,000 feet or so, with pockets of dry, warm, cold and moist air mixed in.
