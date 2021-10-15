The race is on to harvest before temperatures harm anything that is still growing.
The first glimpse of vegetation-killing weather comes when temperatures cool to a point where frost can occur. Believe it or not, surface temperatures don’t have to be at or below 32 degrees for frost to form. Similar to the development of dew or fog, frost is a product of radiational cooling. Because of that phenomenon, frost can form with temperatures as warm as 37 or 38 degrees.
The ice crystals gather on surfaces and can prove to be harmful to certain crops, plants and other vegetation. The National Weather Service will issue a frost advisory when widespread frost is expected. Depending on the duration and severity of the frost, it can bring an abrupt end to the growing season. Other times, it’s just a precursor to what’s next: a freeze.
Unlike covering your plants during a frost event, there is little you can do to protect tender vegetation when overnight temperatures bottom out at or below 32 degrees. These conditions will warrant a freeze warning, which is issued to advise those holding out on outdoor growing. Frankly speaking, covering your outdoor plants won’t provide enough warmth to keep them alive. Your only bet is to bring the plants indoors.
According to data from the National Weather Service’s office in Pleasant Hill, the average first freeze for St. Joseph is Oct. 18. However, if you look at the adjacent forecast on this page of the paper, you’ll see that we will not be hitting that freezing point quite yet. So, the green thumbs can rejoice ... for now.
If there was any doubt that a freeze has ended the growing season, look no further than the hard freeze. While a freeze brings temperatures of between 29 and 32 degrees, a hard freeze digs in even deeper with temperatures of 28 degrees or less.
Indeed, to everything there is a season, and as we inch closer to winter we turn (frost), turn (freeze), turn (hard freeze).
