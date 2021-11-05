Every fall we go through the ritual of resetting all the time devices in our cars, homes and businesses as well as our watches. Why do we do this every year?
Well, the United States accepted daylight saving time as part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966, which was passed into law by Congress. Hawaii and Arizona, as well as all U.S. protectorates, quickly rejected this law and refuse to go through this yearly ritual with the rest of us.
For many, changing clocks is truly too hard to do, and they just ride around in their cars with the wrong time for six months until it is correct again. My mother-in-law, Betty, would always call me to come over and change her car clock twice every year, and I always obliged her request. She’s now over 90 years old, and her old Ford has been sold to another person who can figure out how to change the dashboard clock.
I received a beautiful Swiss watch for my 50th birthday, and it takes me a tremendous amount of time every year to reset it. So if you live in fear of the time change twice a year, you are not alone. It’s a real thing! Don’t forget to help your family and friends with this biannual task.
Also, remember to check and replace batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and don’t forget to check the batteries in your weather radios. Always remember, safety first and enjoy the extra hour of sleep on Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.