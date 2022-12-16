Like most years, 2022 had its fair share of severe weather, including devastating tornadoes that killed hundreds and turned city squares into large rubles of debris. Tornadoes have been observed in all 50 states, yet the proverbial “tornado alley” is where the frequency of these events is more “normal.”
But where is tornado alley? Growing up, I think many of us would say Kansas and Oklahoma (and some adjacent states). Seems reasonable given Dorothy’s tale and Oklahoma’s surrey with a fringe on top.
Even though the Central Plains still get our fair share of nasty weather, over the last few decades, the trends for where most of the tornadic activity happens have shifted south. Certainly, we’ve seen that this week with the weather that hit Louisiana.
Speaking of tornadoes, 2022 brought one to St Joseph. The twister, later classified as an EF-1 by the National Weather Service, brought extensive damage to a couple of houses on Antelope Drive, which is located on the eastern side of the city. Thankfully, no one was hurt but the shock value of a tornado hitting so close to home was certainly on the minds of anyone who saw the warning or heard the siren.
As a whole, there were 175 tornado watches issued across the country in 2022. Many of those yielded heartbreaking tornadoes. That included a strong tornado on New Year’s Day in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, less than a month after the deadly tornado that struck nearby Mayfield, Kentucky.
In total, the National Weather Service reports there were 1,042 confirmed tornadoes in 2022. The vast majority were classified as EF 0 and EF 1, with max winds of 85 mph and 110 mph respectively. The NWS says there were no reports this year of EF-5 tornadoes, which are considered catastrophic and can carry winds of more than 300 mph. Recent examples include Joplin and the Moore tornado in Oklahoma.
As long as the necessary ingredients come together, tornadoes can spawn any time and anywhere. For me, that rang true on New Year’s Eve 2010. I was at my parents’ house in St. Louis when I heard the sirens ... clearly, this had to be a drill? It wasn’t. A massive EF 3 tornado came sweeping through suburban St. Louis County, just miles from my house. I’ll never forget the drive I took right after it hit. It was then I realized tornadoes are the most violent storms on this planet.
