The worst of winter is behind us. Well, sort of...
In regards to temperature, the coldest has passed. This is according to the 30-year average that we use for “normal” temperatures in St. Joseph. During that one-and-a-half score period, the coldest air of the season tends to come in mid to late January.
There are three temperature categories I looked at: normal highs, normal lows and average temperatures. The dates associated with each of the lowest overall temperatures vary slightly, however, there is one clear trend: the lowest temperatures of the year tend to come in January.
The lowest of the average low temperatures for a given day is 16.7 degrees. This normal temperature for a daily low bottoms out during the middle of the month: Jan.15 through 20. Check.
Conversely, the lowest high temperatures actually come before that. The average high of 36.9 degrees, the lowest of the calendar year, comes from Jan. 8 through 13. Slowly but surely we’ve been crawling out of that hole, a hole we won’t even recognize come next month. Check.
Finally, the lowest average temperature (got that?) during the coldest days of winter: 26.9 degrees. This is the 30-year average of the temperature average on a given day. The lowest of those numbers, 26.9 degrees, falls within the time frame of the others: Jan. 10 to 18. Check.
The obvious given is that summer, specifically the Summer Solstice, brings the warmest air of the year. The good news is that we are heading toward the warm stretch. The bad news lies in the fact that we are still in meteorological and astronomical winter in America’s Central Plains. As you are well aware, winter and its different types of precipitation can linger well into the spring months of March and even April, when the late rock ‘n’ roller Prince said it sometimes snows. And it has snowed here in April a few times over the last few years.
Given our closeness to the Gulf of Mexico, moisture seems to become more available the closer we get to spring. With that threat of precipitation a possibility, snowfall is always on the table in February. And when it snows in February, it tends to snow a lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.