Who brought this nasty, fall-like weather? It’s one of the many questions thrown at me this week from viewers (and readers) like you.
This weekend’s weather is much cooler than normal, but I’m guessing you probably know this. High temperatures this time of year are near 78 degrees, which makes Saturday some 20 degrees cooler than the 30-year average high. While temperatures look to improve Sunday into this coming week, our forecast high won’t reach “normal levels” until Friday.
A dip in the jet stream is allowing for a cold, Canada-like area of high pressure that will allow much-cooler air to filter back into the area. While surges of moisture and warm air try to claw back, it won’t be until next weekend — Memorial Day Weekend — that we will be feeling more seasonal, and just in time for the unofficial start to our soon-to-be official start of meteorological summer June 1. This means, climatically speaking, the end of spring. Wow, how time flies!
May, like June, is a transitional month, at the end of a transitional season in the middle of an ever-changing transitional state that is the weather in America’s Central Plains. It’s during these seasons of change that we usually see the greatest in the clashes of warm and cool air. But during these months, we tend to be more at risk for severe weather, especially tornadoes.
Storm systems that spawn tornadoes are reliant on cooler air aloft. While all of the ingredients can come together at any date in the calendar year, hardcore summer heat usually wins at the levels of the atmosphere that are most critical for strong storm development. Usually, but not always. Obviously, summertime heat brings its own set of thunderstorms that are quite literally cooked up in the afternoon heat of the day.
Too soon? Let’s keep moving forward then, day to day.
