The summer solstice occurs every year between the 20th and 23rd of June. This year, it coincides with Father’s Day, with the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere beginning at 10:32 p.m.
So what is the solstice and why is it important? Our seasons are created due to the 23.5-degree tilt of the Earth on our axis as we travel around the sun. It is the true beginning of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. The long, hot days of summer will start to slowly shorten in the weeks and months ahead until we reach the autumnal equinox on Sept. 22 starting the official fall season.
The sun angle will be at its highest point this weekend, so maximum sunlight and the harmful ultraviolet rays will be in abundance. Remember with the heatwave we have seen this week that all these factors are related. Dangerous sunburns, and even heat stroke, are much more likely over the next three months of summer.
Sunday’s sunrise at 5:50 a.m. and sunset at 8:50 p.m. will give us a total of 15 hours of daylight with only nine hours of darkness, so enjoy the longer day lengths and know that the winter solstice is only six months away.
