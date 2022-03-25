There is a higher level of anxiety when it comes to spring severe weather. As adults, we often are more educated on when storms are coming and can prepare ahead of time. Children, on the other hand, are often caught off guard.
The big question is how to communicate with kids in a way that will not increase their fears.
Younger kids are often the most curious and eager to discuss the topic with caregivers. Start by asking them what is on their mind and what they already know. Oversharing can lead to confusion, which in turn creates more worry.
The responsibility also falls onto the adult to limit exposure to scary images and inappropriate media.
When older children want to talk about the weather, give them credit and use this an opportunity to discuss how tornadoes form and flash floods occur.
Parents and adults are the biggest influence in the end, so setting a good example by keeping heightened emotions at bay and talking the lead promotes a better response.
Focusing on safety and discussing a family plan is the next step in overcoming spring and summer weather concerns.
Children are not the only ones who can become overwhelmed when sirens sound or alerts are issued. Schedules are usually more relaxed in the warmer months with kids visiting friends and attending outdoor sporting events and practices.
Have the discussion ahead of time that in the event a severe thunderstorm watch or warning is issued, families will check in with a phone call or text. This will make kids think twice about whether it is safe to stay outside or if they should head to a safer place. For parents, this provides relief knowing everyone is out of harm’s way.
Weather should not be focused on only the bad outcomes that are possible but also the good there is in nature. Encourage fun activities such as playing outside in light rain and building a garden together. Another example is to use pots and pans to make sounds similar to thunder or go on a hike so children become more familiar with their surroundings.
Life is unpredictable and making sure everyone is the most prepared during severe weather should be a priority.
