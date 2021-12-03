The balmy weather from this past week was not only abnormal, but it was also record-breaking.
With colder air already starting to settle in, it’s easy to brush off the magnificent days that brought us into December. However, soaring into the 70s Thursday broke a new record-high temperature for Dec. 2. But that wasn’t the only record we broke in the temperature department this year.
Including Thursday, Rosecrans has measured six record-breaking temperatures so far this year. Three of the temperature readings were record-high temperatures, while three brought new record lows. There was also one additional record that we tied for that date, but didn’t break it.
That tying temperature was minus 5 degrees, recorded on February 13. The sub-zero reading tied the record low for that date. The co-title for record low for that date was astonishingly recorded on February 13, 2020. Back to back Valentine’s Eves with the same record-setting temperature.
The first record of the year that we broke was a bone-shivering one: minus 22 degrees measured February 16, days after the aforementioned minus 5 mark. The 22 below temperature is even more significant because it’s just three degrees shy of the record-low temperature in St. Joseph at minus 25 degrees set back in 1974.
Less than a month after that historic cold snap, we set a new record high for March 9: 76 degrees. That’s a 98-degree swing!
Then the seesaw brought us back down to 24 degrees on April 22, a new record-low temperature for that day.
We stayed on the downside for the next record temperature. Rosecrans recorded 34 degrees on May 13, well into the spring season.
The typically hot summer months of June, July and August did not bring any new entries into the temperature enshrinement, but the hot air did stick around into fall.
The next inductee was a sticky one, with 95 degrees on Sept. 27. Surprisingly, the old record for that date was nearby, at 93 degrees in 1956.
This brings us to the top-10 weather day we had on Thursday. Believe it or not, it beat another 1956 high temperature.
Seeing a split three record highs and three record lows slightly contrasts the U.S. daily records broken so far this year. According to NOAA, official weather-recording sites have seen close to 28,000 different high-temperature records (daily) so far this year. And while we still have close to an entire winter month left, there have only been roughly 12,000 record lows this year across the nation’s massive weather reporting network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.