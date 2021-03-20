The vernal equinox officially occurred in Northwest Missouri at 4:37 a.m. Saturday and is the astronomical beginning of spring.

The Latin word equinox means “equal night,” in reference to the equal amount of night and day, roughly 12 hours of each, in a 24-hour period. Spring ushers in a new season of optimism, with warmer days and an abundance of new life. Our daylight length will increase until the summer solstice occurs on June 20, when sunlight starts to decrease each day again.

There are few negative things that accompany the arrival of spring, like severe storms and allergy season. We are now showing the pollen count nightly on all News-Press NOW newscasts, along with the severe weather outlook for the following day in our area. For many, these are two very important graphics which we re-introduce around this time every spring.

We hope this is helpful in keeping you and your family informed and safe from severe weather this spring.