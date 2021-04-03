As we enjoy the beautiful, warmer weather this Easter weekend, keep in mind that same mild air signifies a clash of air boundaries is underway and strong storms will be here before you know it.

While “severe weather season” can be any time of the year, the vast majority of severe storms and tornadoes tend to occur in April, May and June.

There’s no question why our traditional severe weather season is underway: all of the ingredients that are needed to form these vicious storms are often readily available.

For a strong storm to get going, you need three things. Moisture is the first, and perhaps most obvious, ingredient. Both invisible (water vapor) and tangible (rain and hail), the presence of moisture is absolutely necessary for storms. While that may sound obvious, meteorologists see what moisture can do to an environment. In particular, the dew point becomes relative during discussions of severe weather. As a rule of thumb, surface-based storms require a dew point of at least 55 degrees. That’s about the temperature you start feeling the moisture via humidity.

That very moist atmosphere helps to establish the second requirement of storms: instability. When conditions come together, an unstable atmosphere can lead to the continuous development of storms. Simply put, in an unstable environment, warm, moist parcels of air are able to freely rise into the air. The more unstable we become, the more clouds we see develop and the better the likelihood that storms will develop.

Sometimes the air is so charged and unstable that storms create their own livelihood: a strong updraft. Every sustainable storm needs a lifting mechanism to quite literally stay afloat. This third requirement is truly life or death for storms. Storms also can see this lift via frontal boundaries or another forcing tool. It is the updraft that fuels the storm, creates hail and can rotate to a point of tornadic activity. In fact, a storm dies when its updraft is cut off (often by the storm’s very downdraft).

With severe weather season here, it’s important to stay weather aware. Be sure to connect with

the Storm Tracker weather team on social media and online at

newspressnow.com. Join us every night for updated data to keep you and your family safe.