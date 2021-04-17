The spring pollen season now is in full bloom, with oak tree pollen leading in the daily totals and causing allergy suffers to feel the effects.

For many, this is a terrible time of year to maintain good health. Here are a few tips from Dr. Cherie Thomas, a 30-year veteran ER/family practice doctor in Tucson.

She recommends taking antihistamines early and often coupled with nasal steroids to help prevent symptoms. Most medications are available at your pharmacy over the counter without a prescription. Once you are having symptoms, it’s harder to get “the genie back in the bottle,” so preventative medicine is a good practice when you suffer yearly from seasonal allergies.

Pollen grains irritate the sinuses, leading to postnasal drip which in turn can create a sore throat, cough and sinus infections and potentially lead to bronchitis and, in extreme, cases pneumonia. Staying ahead of your symptoms is your best defense for overall health and happiness during the spring allergy season.

Dr. Thomas recommends people shower every night before bed during peak pollen season to wash off pollen grains that often collect on hair and skin. These pollen grains can get on bedding and pillows, allowing them to get into your eyes and nose while you sleep.

She also recommends never sleeping with windows open on high pollen days and keeping car windows closed while driving. Another helpful tip while driving is to use the recirculate feature on the car’s air-conditioning system to keep pollen from entering the vehicle.

These helpful survival tips for the spring allergy season can help keep you healthy and enjoying our beautiful Midwestern weather.

You can get daily pollen count information in the News-Press or by watching News-Press NOW.