Clouds can often be deceiving.
Last week, the outdoor siren system was sounded as a batch of storms pushed into Buchanan County from the south. According to law enforcement, the sirens were activated following reports from trained spotters of “tornado-looking clouds” that were out ahead of the main line of storms.
The 911 center got the reports and swiftly moved to trigger the loud, eerie-sounding sirens.
It got the attention of many residents as the sirens continued to blare for roughly 30 minutes.
It also got my attention as I was forced to interrupt our regularly scheduled programming to provide updates on a storm that wasn’t severe. Yes, it was certainly strong. No, it did not meet the criteria for the National Weather Service to issue a warning. Not only was there no tornado warning, but there was no severe thunderstorm warning either.
A dedicated team from the National Weather Service is looking at radar 24/7. There are many neat features inside of radar technology that help meteorologists pinpoint several key aspects of what makes a storm severe. This includes normal radar reflectivity (the greens, yellows and reds you typically see on Doppler radar) as well ways to look at the winds inside of a storm. The latter becomes significant when National Weather Service forecasters issue a warning for a given county. The NWS team in Kansas City saw what we were seeing in the Storm Tracker Weather Center though — no significant rotation and no winds that reached the requirements for the NWS to issue a warning or even an advisory.
I even went back to double-check to see if I missed something. I didn’t. Not only were there no clear signs of rotation, the winds accompanying the line of storms were not extreme.
When it comes to sounding the alarm though, every city and county has its own protocol. Adjacent counties, including Platte and Atchison (Kansas), confirmed that they never sounded their alarms that evening. The NWS doesn’t control the siren system. Emergency management is usually in charge, and, in our case, the 911 center is where the siren system is activated.
Where I’m from on the other side of the state, the local emergency management agency CANCELS the monthly test of the sirens if there is even the threat for rain that day. The idea is to not build complacency when the sirens do sound.
There are several ways to get warnings. In addition to NOAA weather radios, local media is obliged to deliver timely updates in the midst of chaotic weather. There are also multiple ways to get warnings on your phone, including our Storm Tracker app.
“It can be very difficult to spot a tornado,” a local meteorologist with the NWS reminded me. But that’s not to downplay reporting possible severe weather to law enforcement, who in turn will typically pass the information along to the on-duty team of NWS meteorologists. They want that information. As great as radar technology is, it doesn’t paint the complete picture. Spotters are essential. However, radar can quickly confirm, deny or bring up new possibilities from the information that a spotter is seeing on the ground.
