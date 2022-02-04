If there was ever a consistent anomaly in weather, snow may be the icing on the proverbial precipitation cake.
You’ve heard the saying that no snowflake is alike, and that is definitely true. From graupel to polycrystals and everything in between, there are a plethora of factors that make snowflakes what they are.
As forecasters, we are more worried about how much snow is going to fall rather than what form it will take. But don’t be confused. Different snowflakes can and will yield different snowfalls.
For example, we are often consumed by what the liquid ratio will end up being for an approaching snowstorm. Why? Because one inch of rain can equal anywhere from 8 inches of snow to upwards of 30 inches ... all from the same inch of liquid!
This makes forecasting precise snowfall numbers a tricky task for an even trickier track. Take this past Wednesday’s storm, for instance. We picked up a little less than 3 inches. Thirty miles to the north, Maryville was lucky to get just an inch, if not less. Thirty miles south of St. Joseph near Kansas City, the number was closer to 4 to 5 inches of snow. But that gradient is somewhat normal for snow. A light band of snow can dominate an area as a heavier adjacent band could dump major amounts of snow. It makes forecasting winter weather extremely difficult.
Let’s stay with how wild snowfall can be. While a drive east on U.S. 36 saw similar amounts to St. Joseph, once you hit Macon things picked up BIG TIME. Areas in north-central Missouri got 5 to 11 inches of snow. That’s right, driving a couple of hours meant a difference of 8 inches. But it keeps getting bigger.
Farther down U.S. 36, very heavy snow dumped 10 to 14 inches of the white stuff in Northeast Missouri. From Monroe City and Hannibal to across the river in Quincy, a foot of snow caused major issues.
What makes forecasting exact snow numbers extremely difficult is because of last-minute changes to the storm’s track, unforeseen changes in moisture and dry slots as well as the wide-ranging outputs regarding liquid-to-snow ratio. Typical ratios are 8:1 or 10:1, meaning 8 inches of snow for 1 inch of liquid rain. When temperatures are borderline (near freezing), the ratio is usually smaller and the flakes tend to be a lot larger than a colder, drier snow.
