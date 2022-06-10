After several weeks of being plagued by below-average temperatures, we walk into the weekend with a warming trend that looks to keep us locked into summer heat for what looks to be the rest of June.
Meteorological summer began on June 1. The summer solstice — the longest daylight of the year — is coming up on June 21. Outside of four straight days of 90-degree weather last month, we’ve been dealing with a relatively cool stretch of weather, including several days with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 60s.
While we have yet to see one this month, there were plenty of 90-degree days last June. More than a third of June 2021’s temperatures left us baking in the 90s — 12 days to be exact. And despite the slow start to summer this year, the temperature outlook for the next two weeks keeps us with a really good chance for above-average temperatures, which are normally in the mid-80s for this time of the year. So we may end up being close to last June’s number or perhaps even hotter.
That’s welcome news for swimmers as water temperatures had been running cool thanks to the lack of atmospheric warming during the day as well as the adverse effect of having chilly overnight lows. For pools and area bodies of water, we’ll start to see some warmer readings this week, especially with overnight lows staying in the 70s, instead of cooling off to the 50s, something that destroys any warmth that may have been gained during the afternoon solar high.
So enjoy, but always remember to know your abilities in and around water. Make a swim or float plan, share it with others and stick to it the best you can. Water, especially when it’s in motion, always shows us the power of nature.
The high heat and humidity also prompt warnings regarding heat-related illnesses. From personal experience suffering from dehydration in Mexico, being knocked into a motionless, confused state is not how you want to spend any time, especially when you’re having fun with family and friends. Knowing your abilities is important, but heat is something that can sneak up on you before you even know anything is wrong.
Stay hydrated with water, Gatorade, Pedialyte, etc., and avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages. Take it easy and make sure you give yourself plenty of breaks (in the shade) if you have to spend an extended period outside. Keep hydrating, even if you think “I’m good.” The moisture in the air (humidity) accompanying our hot stretch will make it feel hotter, plus it puts our bodies under further stress as we “sweat it out.”
Don’t get beat by the heat. Stay hydrated and stay cool!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.