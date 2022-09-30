And just like that, the entire region is back in some sort of drought.
The “lucky ones” haven’t seen much action either.
As a whole, most of the region slid into the second level of drought — moderate — after continuing a trend of little to no precipitation over the last few weeks. Some areas to the south and west are digging in as parts of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska are now experiencing exceptional drought conditions, the highest on the drought monitor scale.
Locally, it started to dry up toward the end of summer. For example, Rosecrans Memorial Airport only saw three days that brought measurable rainfall during the entire month of August. While those three days of rain were close to soak-fests, it only added up to 2.29 inches for a month which normally brings us a total of 3.84 inches.
September did not help the rolling average of rainfall needed to adequately support agriculture to waterways. While we saw an increase in the number of days that brought rain, the month as a whole saw similar numbers to August. Just 2.30 inches of rainfall were observed at Rosecrans, which normally sees closer to 3 inches. It didn’t help that we saw HOT conditions during this period, including a high of 97 degrees back on Sept. 20.
Now with no additional precipitation in sight, drought conditions are starting to raise concerns regarding fire weather. Dry, timber-like vegetation can fuel fires easily that rapidly spread if conditions including relative humidity and wind present themselves, which they look to do starting this weekend.
While we hope and pray for more rainfall, it’s important to recognize what these conditions bring relating to brush fires. Avoid burning during this stretch and remember to avoid things that easily start fires: a cigarette butt is a prime example.
