Always Looking Up

After unreliable rainfall over the last few months, Mother Nature seems to be giving Missouri farmers more ideal conditions for the crucial days that take us out of August and into September.

One token of good news came from this week’s updated drought monitor. Last week, roughly 60% of Missouri was under some sort of drought. Following some much-needed precipitation, especially south of the Interstate 70 corridor, this week brought a drop in the overall drought numbers. The latest report now shows a little more than 49% of the state is in a drought.

Mark Zinn can be reached at mark.zinn@knpn.com. Follow him on Twitter: @KNPNZinn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.