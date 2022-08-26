After unreliable rainfall over the last few months, Mother Nature seems to be giving Missouri farmers more ideal conditions for the crucial days that take us out of August and into September.
One token of good news came from this week’s updated drought monitor. Last week, roughly 60% of Missouri was under some sort of drought. Following some much-needed precipitation, especially south of the Interstate 70 corridor, this week brought a drop in the overall drought numbers. The latest report now shows a little more than 49% of the state is in a drought.
But not all of the growing season has been dry. As early as the first week of June of this year, the entire state was 100% drought-free. The months before June also brought adequate-enough rainfall to keep the soil moisture in a workable state. But as rapid as a raging river of rain can be, droughts can sneak up quickly too. After starting drought-less, the state ended the month of June with a staggering increase in the percentage of Missourians under drought at 61%.
Despite some areas picking up massive amounts of rain in July, conditions for many in Missouri got worse. We bottomed out by the July 19 report that showed a vast majority of Missouri was under some sort of drought — 74% of the state was underperforming with rainfall enough to be considered a drought.
Thankfully, things are looking up. Recent rainfall and forecast precipitation this week are great news for the fields. The good luck that many farmers in northern Missouri have seen this year is wearing off on the rest of the state.
According to the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the overall condition of Missouri farms is starting to show signs of improvement following several weeks of an elevated state of concern for drought conditions. The report shows that 72% of Missouri’s corn crops were listed as either fair, good or excellent. That number was even higher for one of our cash crops: 81% of soybeans were listed as fair, good or excellent, with most being reported as “good.”
