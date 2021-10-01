September was the transition between summer and fall, and it proved to be warmer and drier than normal.
It was much drier than the average, and we fell behind for our yearly average rainfall in St. Joseph due to a 2-inch deficit for the month. Almost all of our September rainfall fell on Sept. 3, setting a daily record of 1.01 inches. The month of September ended with only 1.18 inches recorded.
The daily maximum and minimum temperatures both were above average, with afternoon highs averaging 84 degrees and morning lows at 56 degrees (the 30-year September average is 80 degrees and 55 degrees). There were two record temperatures set: one on the morning of Sept. 23, a low of 39 degrees, and the other on Sept. 27, a new high of 95 degrees. These two opposite extremes five days apart are indicative of our dynamic Midwest weather extremes, mostly due to drier-than-normal air and soil moisture over the last week of September.
Moving forward, government climate models are predicting slightly above-normal temperatures for the next 90 days from October through December with near equal chances for average rainfall across Northwest Missouri.
Time will tell how we end 2021, and I am sure it will be anything but average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.