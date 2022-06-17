The Great Flood of 1993 left a lasting imprint on towns up and down the Mississippi and Missouri river basins.
Despite seeing widespread destruction from a record-breaking amount of water, the damage could have been a lot worse in St. Joseph.
According to the book “Missouri’s Great Flood of ‘93” by Kenneth Kieser, St. Joseph survived the flood “through planning and a good bit of luck.” Though there were several losses — including the flooding of Rosecrans Memorial Airport — a round-the-clock sandbagging operation yielded much success for the Missouri side of the river. Elwood in Kansas wouldn’t be as lucky.
The historic crest of 32.07 feet stood alone for decades before the same level was reached in 2019. The main difference between the two crests was the dates on which they were reached. The flood of 1993 was a summer event, with water levels rising throughout the season before history was made on July 26, 1993. A true summer flood. Compare that to the same levels reached in March of 2019.
While both events had similar setups in a wetter than normal winter, 1993 featured a near-saturated soil composite with a TON of heavy rain that fell night after night upstream in both the Missouri and Mississippi river basins.
After the floods in 1993, St. Joseph emergency manager Ed Wildberger offered two pieces of advice to towns preparing for a disaster like flooding:
No. 1: “Train your people before the disaster. Every department head in your government and all the people who work for them need to know exactly what their responsibilities are. Then have regularly scheduled drills,” he told Kieser.
No. 2: “Have a plan you can stick to. I have seen other communities with really thick plans that no one ever reads. I have taken our plan and condensed it so it is simple to understand ...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.